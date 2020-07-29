Toronto police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Kenzi El Bahoudy, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m in the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area.

Police describe her as having a thin build, with wavy brown hair. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.