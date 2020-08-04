Toronto police looking for suspect after man stabbed
Police tape is seen in this undated photo.
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 7:16PM EDT
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.
Police said it happened at Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road.
A man was found with multiple stab wounds, police said.
The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Police said the suspect is described as a white male, with a slim build who was wearing red shorts and a dark t-shirt.
No other information has been released.
More to come.