Toronto police are trying to identify a number of dismembered body parts discovered on a downtown beach last year.

At a news conference on Tuesday, investigators say two thighs were found on Oct. 9 at Cherry Beach in the city's Port Lands area. Weeks later, on Oct. 30, a human torso was discovered on the water during a patrol by Toronto police’s marine unit.

Police said the body parts are believed to belong to the same individual and that they were intentionally dismembered.

The torso, which was found partially wrapped in a black plastic garbage bag, was wearing a size small t-shirt and a necklace when it was discovered.

“Because we only have a torso and we only have thighs that do not have any distinguishing marks or scars or tattoos, it’s made it quite difficult for us to identify this individual,” Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell told reporters on Tuesday.

“At this point, we do not know how this individual died. That is why it is not being treated as a homicide, although we are treating it with the highest level of suspicion,” Castell said.

Following a forensic pathology report, investigators believe that the individual was male, between the ages of 21 and 28-years-old, with a light brown to tan complexion, average to lean build and black body hair.

He died 24 to 48 hours before the thighs were discovered, police said.

Without knowing the cause of death, Castell said police are currently investigating the discovery as an indignity to a human body.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.