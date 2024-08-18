Six people are in custody following separate demonstrations in North York and Scarborough on Sunday, say Toronto police.

Late Sunday afternoon, police said that they arrested and charged three people after a senior was injured during a demonstration on Sunday afternoon in North York.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

According to Toronto police, a fight broke out during a large demonstration in that area.

They said that a man in his 80s was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that they arersted three more people following another demonstration in Scarborough, near Nugget Avenue and Shorting Road, which is between McCowan and Markham roads.

Further details are expected to come via news releases, Toronto police said.