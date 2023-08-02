Toronto police have charged a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a car downtown last week.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets on July 25 at around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired near a parking lot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police said an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Toronto resident Yasir Mohamed, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The charge has not been proven in court.