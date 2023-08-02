Toronto police make arrest after man found shot to death in car downtown
Toronto police respond to the scene of a shooting near Shuter and Sherbourne streets Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023 2:44PM EDT
Toronto police have charged a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a car downtown last week.
According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets on July 25 at around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired near a parking lot.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, police said an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Toronto resident Yasir Mohamed, has been charged with first-degree murder.
The charge has not been proven in court.