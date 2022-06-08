Police have arrested a 28-year-old man after three banks were robbed in Toronto’s west end.

The incidents happened between May 30 and June 1 near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Investigators said in each case, a man entered a bank, approached a bank teller, handed them a note indicating he was armed with a gun, and demanded they hand over cash. He then fled the scene.

The suspect was only successful in obtaining money in one of the robberies, police said.

Members of the Hold Up Squad began an investigation and were able to identify a suspect in the case.

Sheik Koita, of Toronto, was located and arrested on June 6.

Police said they then executed a search warrant at Koita’s residence where they reportedly located and seized related evidence.

Koita is facing three counts each of robbery and disguise with intent

He was scheduled to appear in court June 7.