

Joanna Lavoie, CP24.com





Toronto police have arrested and charged a third person who was wanted in connection with a violent robbery in Scarborough earlier this year.

The incident happened back on Jan. 5 near Morningside and Old Finch avenues.

According to police, two men went to a house and were let inside by a teenage boy who was the lone resident there at that time.

Investigators said the men then “immediately assaulted” the boy and tied him up using plastic zip ties before removing a large quantity of his personal property by loading items into bags.

The teen was able to break free and chased after the men. Police said a struggle ensued when he caught up with them. This reportedly resulted in a gun being fired and the victim being hit in the back. The teen’s injuries are life altering, they police said.

Members of Toronto police’s Public Safety Response Team rushed to the area and located one of the suspects. They allege at the time of the arrest this individual was found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun. Investigators also reportedly seized more than a kilogram of fentanyl and a loaded handgun.

Sanders Thomas, 22, of Toronto, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with a slew of related offenses. He appeared in court the following day.

Police allege after the men fled the area, the boy picked up a green duffel bag that was left on the ground. The bag reportedly contained property that belonged to him.

Investigators said the teen hid the bag in a nearby backyard before returning to the street where officers found him. A short time later, police located the duffel bag, which had a handgun, ammunition, and a large quantity of fentanyl inside.

On Jan. 6, a 17-year-old Toronto boy was arrested. The youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing several charges. He appeared in court that day.

At that time, Toronto police’s Hold Up Squad said they were looking for a third suspect.

On June 1, 19-year-old Kody Lim, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count each of robbery with firearm, disguise with intent, aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to commit indictable offence. He was scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

Anyone with further information should contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.