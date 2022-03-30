Toronto police are offering two $50,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in separate homicide and attempted murder investigations.

On Wednesday, Toronto police, along with the Bolo Program, announced the rewards for the two men who they believe are hiding somewhere in the GTA.

Launched in 2018, the Bolo Program amplifies wanted individuals through social media and advertising, rather than calling for tips, and encourages people with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously or the relevant police service.

The first reward is being offered in connection to a murder that took place nearly seven years ago.

On Sept. 6, 2015, 23-year-old Russell Sahadeo was stabbed to death in Noble Park, in the Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West area, at around 12:20 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that the deceased, Russell Sahadeo, and friends attended Noble Park and while in the park the group became involved in a verbal altercation with two male suspects that were walking through the park. The suspects returned a short time later and confronted Russell again, this time engaging in a physical altercation,” Det. Sgt. Les Dunkley said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Two suspects were identified and one suspect turned himself in, however, Toronto resident Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo, also known as Tommy Ngo, remains at large.

The 27-year-old is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

“We believe Tommy is in the Greater Toronto Area and we're hopeful that the $50,000 reward offered today by the Bolo Program will be an incentive for someone to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers with information we need to locate Tommy Ngo, arrest and charge him with the murder of Russell Sahadeo,” Dunkley said.

Max Langlois from the Bolo Program said Ngo was one of the first cases the initiative worked on since its inception.

“Originally, when the Bolo Program launched it's important to note that we did not offer rewards. So, rewards gradually started to be offered across the country as we evolved. And recently it's actually the Bolo Program who reached out to the Toronto Police Service to offer that a reward be added to the Tommy Ngo case because the Tommy Ngo case has been featured on our website since 2018.”

The second reward is being offered in relation to 40-year-old Usman Kassim who is wanted on six Canada-wide warrants in multiple investigations.

In Jan. 2020, Usman was identified as a suspect in an assault investigation and was wanted for several charges, including assault and criminal harassment.

Four months later, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

“It's alleged that Usman was driving a vehicle with a passenger when that passenger fired a gun at people sitting in a nearby car, and thankfully no one was injured,” Det. Sgt. Michelle Olszevski said.

In relation to that case, Kassim faces two counts of attempted murder.

Police said the identity of the passenger in the car is still unknown and anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact investigators.

In addition, on Oct. 25, 2021, a woman reported being approached by a man in an underground parking garage in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Road where it’s alleged that Kassim held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

“Officers responded and located Usman. He was able to escape apprehension after ramming a police cruiser. For this case, Usman is wanted on firearm offenses, threatening death and flight from police,” Olszevski said.

Police said Kassim is also known as Oltunde Adeniyi, Steven Matturie, and Roman. His last known whereabouts were in Woodbridge and Toronto, and investigators believe he is still in the GTA.

“We consider him to be armed, violent and dangerous. And as with Tommy Ngo, no one should try and apprehend these men on their own,” Olszevski warned.

Rewards for both suspects are available until Sept. 30, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7100 for Homicide Squad, 416-808-2510 for Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).