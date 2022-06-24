A Toronto police officer is facing additional charges in connection with an investigation into the theft of a missing person’s belongings.

In April, Const. Boris Borissov was arrested and charged for allegedly giving a missing person’s debit card to a man who then used it to make a purchase and fraudulently obtain motor vehicles.

Toronto police announced on Friday that Borissov, who is assigned to 53 Division and has been in the service for 16 years, was arrested again after an investigation further found that he allegedly stole the watch belonging to that missing person.

Police said he also allegedly took a credit card linked to a separate investigation and made a purchase using it.

Borissov is now facing seven more charges, including two counts of breach of trust, theft of credit card and using a credit card obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Borissov has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.