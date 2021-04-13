A Toronto police officer is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted last month, the Special Investigations Unit says.

A woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a Toronto police officer on March 21, the SIU said in a statement Tuesday.

Further details about the incident have not been released.

As a result of the investigation, an officer was arrested and charged today.

Const. Conal Quinn is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of breach by trust by an official.

Quinn was subsequently released today on a promise to appear and an undertaking on conditions that he not communicate with any witnesses or possess a firearm.

He is set to appear in court on May 7.

The SIU investigates any alleged incident in Ontario involving police and civillians that have resulted in death, serious injury or sexual assault.