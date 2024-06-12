A Toronto police officer is facing a sex assault charge in connection with an alleged incident going back more than a decade.

Toronto police said Wednesday the accused met the victim in 2010 during the course of his duties as a police officer.

The officer maintained an "inappropriate personal and sexual relationship" with the victim from 2010 to 2011, police said.

The allegations were reported to police in January 2024.

Charges were laid against the officer on Wednesday, the force said.

Constable Andrew Corkill has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 29.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Corkill was handed a temporary demotion earlier this year after he pleaded guilty to two counts of professional misconduct in December in a separate case. A disciplinary tribunal found that he ‘harassed’ a victim of domestic violence and used official police stationery in the eviction of his tenant.

He was also charged criminally in February with fraud under $5,000 and breach of trust for allegedly overbilling customers for hours he did not work as a paid duty officer. The criminal charges were stayed in February, but Corkill still faces Police Services Act charges in the case.

The Toronto Police Service said Corkill, who is assigned to 53 Division, has 22 years of service with the force. He has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

With files from Abby O'Brien and Bryann Aguilar