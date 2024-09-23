Toronto police say an officer was injured as they apprehended a suspect who was allegedly armed with a handgun at Bloor-Yonge Station on Saturday.

Officers were called to the central TTC station at 1 a.m. after a member of the public observed the suspect was in possession of a gun, police said.

When police arrived on scene, they said they located the accused on a train platform.

Police said officers chased the suspect, who was then placed under arrest.

While the arrest was taking place, police said, one officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They said 30-year-old Shaquille Miller is facing a number of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Miller was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom for a bail hearing later that day.