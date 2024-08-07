Toronto police officer injured in hit-and-run; motorcyclist sought
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2024 7:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2024 7:58PM EDT
Toronto police say an officer was struck by a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run on Lake Shore Boulevard West Wednesday evening.
It happened near New Brunswick Way, just north of the Budweiser Stage, at 7:17 p.m.
Police said the driver, described as a white male, fled the scene on a white, red, and silver Ducati with a missing side mirror.
The officer sustained minor injuries, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-2222.