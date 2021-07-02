A Toronto police officer has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle near City Hall overnight, Chief James Ramer has confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup of 52 Division,” Ramer said while providing an update on the situation Friday morning.

Ramer said Northrup died while responding to a call in the parking garage located underneath City Hall, near Queen and Bay streets, just after midnight.

He said the incident was "deliberate and intentional." The Homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

A large police presence was on scene in the hours following the incident, along with the service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, was in plainclothes when he and another officer responded to a "priority call" in the area. No other information about the call has been released by police.

At that time, police say Northrup was intentionally struck by a vehicle.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

An emotional Mayor John Tory was on hand for the update from police and extended his condolences to Northrup’s family.

Reaction to the news was swift from politicians and police forces across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the incident a “devastating loss.”

“I’m terribly saddened to hear the tragic news of Const. Jeff Northrup who was killed in the line of duty. Jeff served his community for 31 years. My deepest condolences to his wife, three kids and the entire Toronto Police Service,” Ford said in a tweet.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.