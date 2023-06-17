Toronto police officers will not face criminal charges after two men were seriously injured in a fall earlier this year in city’s west end.

On Friday, Joseph Martino, the director of Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), announced that he has “no reasonable grounds” to believe officers “transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law” in connection with a Feb. 17 incident in Liberty Village.

According to the civilian agency, Toronto Police Service (TPS) attended a high-rise condominium on East Liberty Street around 9:15 p.m. with a search warrant during a firearm-related investigation.

The SIU, which is investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person, said police were investigating an incident from September 2022 where a male had been shot and robbed of his Rolex watch.

Martino said it was believed that one of the assailants as well as “evidence of the robbery, including the gun, would be located at the address.”

In his report, the SIU's director said two occupants inside the unit, a 27-year-old and a 31-year-old man, went over the balcony trying to escape when members of TPS’ Emergency Task Force (ETF) breached the door to assist members of the Centralized Shooting Response Team (CSRT).

“One person landed on a lower-floor and suffered fractures to their legs, while the other man sustained several fractures and internal bleeding. They were both taken to St. Michael’s Hospital, Martino indicated in his report.

Both men were arrested where they landed, he said.

The balconies of three “apartments of interest” were involved in the investigation.

“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any TPS officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the injuries suffered by Complainant #1 and Complainant #2,” Martino wrote, noting the offence that arised for consideration was criminal negligence causing bodily harm contrary to section 221 of the Criminal Code.

“In the instant case, the question is whether there was a want of care on the part of any police officer, sufficiently egregious to attract criminal sanction, that caused or contributed to the injuries suffered by Complainant #1 and Complainant #2. In my view, there was not.”

Martino went on to say that the ETF officers were acting lawfully when they mobilized in front of the apartment unit to assist those from the CSRT and has a search warrant that permitted their entry into the residence.

“I am also satisfied that that the manner of entry effected by the ETF was reasonable in the circumstances. The ETF had good reason to want to take the unit’s occupants by surprise,” he said, adding a loaded gun and ammunition were recovered during a search of the residence.

Martino further added that the two complainants, as they’re named in his report, “alone are responsible for the consequences of their actions,” adding it’s “not clear that anything could have been done to prevent that from happening in the circumstances that prevailed at the time.”

The investigation has now been closed.