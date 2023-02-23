Toronto police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Belleville Police Service are holding a news conference this afternoon to discuss the results of “a joint organized crime investigation.”

The news conference on the results of ‘Project Coyote’ is scheduled for 1 p.m.

So far few details have been released, though Ontario Provincial Police say that members of its Biker Enforcement Unit and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau will both be on hand.

CP24.com will have a LIVE stream of the news conference once it begins.