Toronto police, OPP to hold news conference on results of joint organized crime investigation'
Published Thursday, February 23, 2023 12:32PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2023 12:55PM EST
Toronto police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Belleville Police Service are holding a news conference this afternoon to discuss the results of “a joint organized crime investigation.”
The news conference on the results of ‘Project Coyote’ is scheduled for 1 p.m.
So far few details have been released, though Ontario Provincial Police say that members of its Biker Enforcement Unit and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau will both be on hand.
CP24.com will have a LIVE stream of the news conference once it begins.