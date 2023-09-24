Toronto police probing if arson was a factor in two North York fires
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, September 24, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 24, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Arson may be to blame for two residential fires in North York, say Toronto police.
Both incidents happened late Saturday night.
At 11:18 p.m., Toronto police were called to a fire at an apartment building near Leslie Street and York Mills Road.
A second call to police came in five minutes later, at 11:23 p.m., at an address near Leslie Street and Farmstead Road.
Both fires were extinguished, however some minor injuries were reported.
The affected buildings were both temporarily evacuated. Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes, except for those who live in units that were damaged by the fires.
The investigation is ongoing.