Arson may be to blame for two residential fires in North York, say Toronto police.

Both incidents happened late Saturday night.

At 11:18 p.m., Toronto police were called to a fire at an apartment building near Leslie Street and York Mills Road.

A second call to police came in five minutes later, at 11:23 p.m., at an address near Leslie Street and Farmstead Road.

Both fires were extinguished, however some minor injuries were reported.

The affected buildings were both temporarily evacuated. Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes, except for those who live in units that were damaged by the fires.

The investigation is ongoing.