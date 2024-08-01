Toronto police provide update on SIM swap fraud investigation
Published Thursday, August 1, 2024 9:12AM EDT
Toronto police say they will be providing an update this morning on a major fraud investigation by the financial crimes unit involving SIM card swapping.
Police are expected to announce the results of the case, dubbed Project Disrupt, at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters.
Det. David Coffey will be updating the media at 10:30 a.m. and the event will be streamed live on CP24.com and and the CP24 app.