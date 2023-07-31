Toronto police recovered several guns after tracking down a suspect who was wanted in connection with the attempted theft of a set of wireless earbuds in the city’s east end.

Last Friday, at about 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Danforth and Thyra avenues, which is just west of Victoria Park Avenue, for a robbery.

According to investigators, a person on a bicycle approached the intersection and stopped to let a pedestrian cross.

A suspect then allegedly grabbed the cyclist by their backpack from behind and demanded that they hand over their air pods. He refused and began to ride away.

Police said that the victim then heard the suspect “yelling at other people to get him,” but continued to ride away and called police.

Officers attended the area and found the suspect along with another man and two youths.

As a result of the investigation, a “number of firearms” were located on three of the accused persons, police said.

Fahmid Iqbal, 19, and 18-year-old Hashem Swidan, along with two boys, age 15 and 16, all of Toronto, are each facing several firearm and robbery charges. The accused were scheduled to appear in court on July 29.