

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Toronto police have released an age-enhanced image of a young girl who has been missing since 1985.

The image was released on the 34th anniversary of eight-year-old Nicole Morin’s disappearance.

Morin was last seen leaving her top floor apartment at 627 The West Mall in Etobicoke at around 11 a.m. on July 30, 1985. Police previously said they believed that Morin planned to go swimming that day but she was never seen again.

A search was conducted in 2014 in Springwater Township following a tip that was submitted to police but investigators did not find any new clues.

Police say there have been numerous tips from the public over the past three decades but officers still have not been able to determine what happened to the little girl that day.

Police say Morin had brown hair, brown eyes, and a birth mark on her right upper forehead.

Investigators hope that releasing the age-enhanced image will lead to new information in the case.

Anyone with information about Morin’s disappearance is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.