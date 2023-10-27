Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a suspect being sought in connection with a sexual assault in the city’s west end last month.

The incident happened in the area of Euclid Avenue and Dundas Street West on the afternoon of Sept. 18.

Police allege an unknown man approached someone and engaged them in a conversation. At some point, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the person and fled the area.

On Friday, in addition to the composite sketch, police released a description of the suspect as they asked for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as five-foot-10, clean-shaven with a slim build, large, deep-set brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a yellow sweater and beige or yellow cargo pants.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.