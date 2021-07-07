Toronto police have released the visitation and funeral details for Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that a visitation will be held on Sunday, July 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, on Yonge Street south of Highway 7, in Thornhill.

Police say the general public is welcome to attend the visitation while adhering to COVID-19 public health restrictions.

On Monday, July 12, an invitation-only funeral will be held at BMO Field at Exhibition Place at 1 p.m. The service will be broadcast live on the Toronto Police Service YouTube Chanel and by local TV outlets.

The public is permitted to observe the procession from the funeral home to BMO Field. Details on the route will be released in the coming days, police said.

Northrup served as a member of the Toronto Police Service for over 31 years and was a member of 52 Division’s Major Crime Unit.

He died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Friday morning, which police have described as a “deliberate and intentional” incident.

Northrup was responding to a priority call at that time in the parking garage located underneath City Hall, near Queen and Bay streets, just after midnight when he was hit.

Northrup was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Umar Zameer, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Northrup is survived by his wife, three children and his mother.

“The Northrup family and the Toronto Police Service wish to thank the members of the public who have offered their support and condolences,” police said.

An online Book of Condolences has been established by the service for members of the public to pay their respects.

Northrup was 55.