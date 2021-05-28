Security camera images have now been released of a suspect wanted in connection with three sexual assaults in Toronto.

One of the incidents, police say, occurred in the area of Isabella Street and Yonge Street, on May 12 at around 12:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a 27-year-old woman was walking eastbound on Isabella when an unknown man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The man, police allege, ran westbound on Isabella Street and was last seen running south through a park in the area.

Another incident allegedly occurred in the area of Carlton and Mutual streets at around 9:15 p.m. on April 17.

Investigators have now released security camera images of a suspect in an effort to identify him.

“Anyone in the area at the time of these reported assaults, including those passing in vehicles who might have dash cam footage, are asked to contact police,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Friday.