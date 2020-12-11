Toronto police are continuing to push for answers a year after a young man was shot and killed in a seemingly random attack while taking out the garbage.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a housing complex in North York near Finch Avenue and Leslie Street at approximately 8 p.m.. Police officers said they arrived on scene to find a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identifed the victim as 22-year-old OCAD student, Jeremy Vincent Urbina.

At a news conference days later, Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne told reporters that two suspects were seen inside the housing complex just before the shots rang out and appeared to be looking for a specific person or just anyone in their way.

That video was released by investigators on Friday and shows the two suspects, previously identified only by photographs, on the night of the incident.

At approximately 8:07 p.m., police said Urbina was seen in video surveillance footage leaving his building to take out garbage, wrapped in many layers of clothing due to the cold weather.

Investigators said the two suspects spotted Urbina walking back from the dumpster and one of them allegedly approached him from behind, and without any interaction, fired numerous shots.

“It’s my investigative belief that the shooters did not know who Mr. Urbina was," Browne said at the time. "It’s our investigative belief that these two individuals were there possibly looking for an individual, or more disturbingly, they could have been looking for anyone who was there."

The first suspect is described by police as wearing a dark-coloured hoody and dark-coloured pants at the time of the incident. The second suspect was wearing all dark clothing, police said.

The two suspects had their faces concealed during the incident and were last seen running westbound near Finch Avenue, west of Leslie Street, police said.

Homicide investigators are urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police directly at 416-808-7400.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Miriam Katawazi.