Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in North York earlier this week that left a 33-year-old man seriously injured.

Police said it happened on Monday evening in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

An unknown man approached another man, yelled at him, and later stabbed him, police said.

The victim fled and walked into a local business to ask for help. He was subsequently taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police said he is believed to be 36 years old, stands six-foot-five, and weighs 250 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black pants, brown boots with a black mask and a black backpack.

Police said on Monday that the incident was “unprovoked.”

They are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the stabbing to call 416-808-3204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).