Police have released photos of a suspect as well as a motorcycle that were allegedly involved in a collision that injured an officer.

The crash happened on Wednesday on Lake Shore Boulevard West, near the Budweiser Stage.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 7:17 p.m. following a report of a personal injury collision involving a motorcycle and a police officer who was directing traffic.

Investigators allege that an unknown individual was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West when they disobeyed a police officer who was directing traffic.

Police said that the motorcyclist then collided with the officer and fled the scene.

The officer’s injuries are minor, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black helmet, dark green 3/4 length tight pants, and dark sunglasses.

Police are describing the motorcycle as a blue, white, and red Honda CBR that is missing its right rear view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.