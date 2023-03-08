Toronto police have released new photos of a vehicle believed to have been used by a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted one person in the city’s east end last month.

Police said a man driving a vehicle stopped in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues on the early morning of Feb. 25 and offered to give a woman a ride home.

She got into the man’s vehicle and was driven to a dead-end street less than a kilometre away near Felstead and Lamb avenues.

Police said the man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

When a black sedan arrived in the area, the man got startled, giving the woman a chance to exit the vehicle, police said.

Shortly after, the man fled the area in his vehicle.

On Mar. 3, police released a description of the suspect and two images of his vehicle.

He is described as East Indian, in his 20s, with a thin build. Police said he was last seen wearing dark clothing.

On Wednesday, police renewed their appeal for information about the incident and published new photos of the vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai Elantra.

They are also asking for the driver of the sedan, other witnesses and anyone with security or dash cam footage to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.