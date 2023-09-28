Police have now released images of three suspects who were allegedly involved in a violent confrontation at the Eritrean Festival at Earlscourt Park last month.

Investigators previously confirmed that at least nine people were wounded on Aug. 5 after a protest broke out at the festival in the west-end park, located near Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

The event, which was advertised as a family-friendly festival, drew many protesters, who said they were there to speak out against the government of Eritrea and discourage people from donating money to the cause.

But those who attended previously told CTV News Toronto that the protest quickly spun out of control, resulting in violent altercations between festival-goers and protesters.

One of the injured attendees sustained stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police also allege that the protesters damaged property during the altercation.

On Thursday, Toronto police released images of suspects wanted in connection with the incident. Police have not said what charges they are facing.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).