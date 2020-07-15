Toronto police have released suspect images of a violent robbery that took place in the Entertainment District last month.

At around 12:25 a.m. on June 30, police received a call about a stabbing near John Street and Front Street West.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was walking along Front Street near John when he encountered a group of five other males.

The suspects assaulted and robbed the teen and stabbed him multiple times with a screwdriver, police said.

Late Tuesday, police released photographs of five suspects that they are seeking in connection with the violent attack.

The first suspect is described as Black, standing under six feet tall, with black hair. He was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and a white surgical mask.

The second suspect is described as white, standing less than six feet tall. He was wearing a long sleeve hooded shirt, dark coloured shorts, and a backwards ball cap. He was carrying a black Air Jordan satchel across the chest, and was wearing white sneakers with black socks.

The third suspect was white and under six feet tall. He was wearing a gold chain, black t-shirt, black ball cap worn sideways, dark pants, and dark shoes. He was carrying a light-coloured satchel bag.

Suspect Four is described as Black, around 6 feet tall, with black hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with dark markings on it, blue jeans, and light-coloured sneakers.

The fifth suspect is described as white, standing around six feet tall, with blond hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans with a rip on the right knee, dark sneakers, and was carrying a dark-coloured knapsack on his back.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.