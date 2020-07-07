Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an arson investigation in the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood.

On Sunday, July 5, at 5 a.m., officers were called to the area of Queen Street West and Shaw Street for reports of an arson.

It’s reported that a man started a fire in a rear alleyway and fled the area.

Police have released security video from the scene.

The man is described as wearing dark coloured pants, a light coloured hooded sweater, and carrying a dark coloured backpack with reflective material.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.