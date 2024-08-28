Police have released a video of a motorcyclist who fled after striking a cop trying to pull him over near the Rogers Centre over the weekend.

The video captured by an officer’s body-worn camera shows the motorcyclist driving away.

On Saturday, a motorcycle was seen “popping wheelies” in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Rees Street.

Shortly after, an officer tried to stop the motorcycle nearby at Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street and was struck, police said.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist headed west on Bremner Boulevard and later became involved in another collision at Navy Wharf Court, police said. He fled in an unknown direction.

The motorcyclist is described as wearing a green ICON Manik’R model helmet, a blue and green shirt, gray pants, red gloves, and white and gray Nike Jordan shoes. The motorcycle is a blue and red sports bike and has red stunt cages on it.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.