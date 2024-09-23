Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect who allegedly stole a taxi in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

According to police, a cab driver parked his vehicle at the intersection of Bay Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver exited his vehicle, left the keys in the ignition, and left the vehicle unlocked while he went to throw out garbage.

Investigators said as the driver turned around, he saw his vehicle was heading south on Bay Street.

Police were notified and investigators later recovered the taxi.

Video footage from inside the cab, which was released by police on Monday, shows a woman with shoulder-length, wavy hair operating the vehicle after it was stolen, police said.

Investigators have not released a detailed suspect description but have released images of the woman in the hopes that members of the public can identify her.