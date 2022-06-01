Police are investigating after a boat with multiple people inside flipped over near Toronto’s Port Lands.

The police marine unit and Toronto paramedics responded to reports of a boat that flipped over in Lake Ontario near Tommy Thompson Park, shortly after 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Eight people were pulled out of the water and one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

The boat is still in the water.

Police remain at the scene investigating.