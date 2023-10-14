Toronto police say they continue to work on bringing back up their 911 line, which has been out of service for more than three hours.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, police posted on social media that their emergency and non-emergency phone lines were down.

They advised residents that their police 911 calls would be taken by Toronto fire and paramedics as their lines were unaffected by the outage.

“We are working diligently to rectify this issue,” police said. They added that residents could also call their local divisions for non-emergencies.

Just before 9 p.m., Toronto police said the issue with their non-emergency telephone line had been resolved, and it is now running again. However, their 911 service remains offline.

"At this time we do not have a timeline for when it will be up and running again at this time," police spokesperson Const. Laurie McCann said. "We do not know what is causing the phone system to go down."