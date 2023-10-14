Toronto police say their 911 telephone line is back up and running after being out of service for more than four hours on Saturday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police posted on social media that their emergency and non-emergency phone lines were down.

They advised residents that their police 911 calls would be taken by Toronto fire and paramedics as their lines were unaffected by the outage.

“We are working diligently to rectify this issue,” police said. They added that residents could also call their local divisions for non-emergencies.

Just before 9 p.m., Toronto police said the issue with their non-emergency telephone line had been resolved, and it is now running again. However, their 911 service remained offline.

The emergency line was finally restored shortly before 11 p.m. The cause of the outage is unknown.