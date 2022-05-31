Toronto police's Marine Unit missing cat found
Porter, the cat, was last seen on Sunday, May 29, at about 3 a.m., heading north on Rees Street.
Joanna Lavoie, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 31, 2022 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 31, 2022 8:04PM EDT
Toronto police’s Marine Unit is thanking the public for their help locating their "beloved" cat, Porter.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police announced in a tweet that the kitty was found. A family reportedly thought Porter was as stay and brought him home, they said, in a tweet.
Porter, who "freely wanders the area and is chipped," was rescued by the Marine Unit six years ago.
