Toronto police’s Marine Unit is thanking the public for their help locating their "beloved" cat, Porter.

The dark-coloured feline was last seen on Sunday, May 29, at 3 a.m., heading north on Rees Street.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police announced in a tweet that the kitty was found. A family  reportedly thought Porter was as stay and brought him home, they said, in a tweet. 

Porter, who "freely wanders the area and is chipped," was rescued by the Marine Unit six years ago. 

 