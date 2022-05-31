

Joanna Lavoie, CP24.com





Toronto police’s Marine Unit is thanking the public for their help locating their "beloved" cat, Porter.

The dark-coloured feline was last seen on Sunday, May 29, at 3 a.m., heading north on Rees Street.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police announced in a tweet that the kitty was found. A family reportedly thought Porter was as stay and brought him home, they said, in a tweet.

Porter's home!



A family took him home thinking he was a stray. With thanks to all who took time to share, the family found out he was less stray & more free-spirited.



Thank you, all, and thank you to the family for reuniting our @TPSMarineUnit family.#PorterFelineUnit. ^vk — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 31, 2022

Porter, who "freely wanders the area and is chipped," was rescued by the Marine Unit six years ago.