Toronto police's Marine Unit searching for its lost cat
Porter, the cat, was last seen on Sunday, May 29, at about 3 a.m., heading north on Rees Street.
Joanna Lavoie, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 31, 2022 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:02PM EDT
Toronto police’s Marine Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate its “beloved” cat, Porter.
The dark-coloured feline was last seen on Sunday, May 29, at 3 a.m., heading north on Rees Street.
Rescued by the Marine Unit six years ago, Porter ‘freely wanders the area and is chipped,’ they said in a tweet.
“Please help Porter find his way home. We miss him,” the unit wrote.
Anyone with information can call police at 416-808-5860, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
