

Joanna Lavoie, CP24.com





Toronto police’s Marine Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate its “beloved” cat, Porter.

The dark-coloured feline was last seen on Sunday, May 29, at 3 a.m., heading north on Rees Street.

Rescued by the Marine Unit six years ago, Porter ‘freely wanders the area and is chipped,’ they said in a tweet.

“Please help Porter find his way home. We miss him,” the unit wrote.

Anyone with information can call police at 416-808-5860, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.