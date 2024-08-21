An ongoing turf war within a small segment of Toronto’s tow truck industry has led to an increase in shootings, including 12 separate incidents police allege were carried out by two teen suspects.

At a news conference Wednesday, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw revealed the results of Project Beacon, an investigative effort to address tow truck-related crimes in the city.

He said firearm discharges and shooting events in Toronto have increased by 50 per cent compared to last year, and investigators believe that 14 of those shootings are related to the tow truck industry.

“From shootings to arsons to mischief, this industry, which plays a critical role in maintaining traffic flow in our city, has been tainted by violence,” he said.

While many of those tow truck-related shootings targeted buildings or vehicles, Demkiw said that at least two have resulted in fatalties.

One of those homicides occurred last month in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Police said officers were called to the scene on July 6, where they found a 28-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by police as Sulakshan Selvasingam, of Pickering, was sitting in his car when he was shot repeatedly, police said. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said the suspects, a 15-year-old from Oshawa and a 16-year-old from Stoufville, were observed by Ontario Provincial Police in a stolen vehicle on July 15 and arrested. They were allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen Glock handgun at that time.

Staff Supt. Joe Matthews told reporters Wednesday that investigators with Project Beacon were able to connect the two youths to 11 other shootings between June 29 and July 14, with eight of those incidents taking place over two days on the Canada Day long weekend.

This is a developing story. More to come.