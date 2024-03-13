Toronto police say 2 missing boys last seen in North York have been found
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2024 7:45AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2024 1:47PM EDT
Toronto police say two young boys last seen in North York earlier this week have now been found.
According to a news release issued by the service, the youths were last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Dufferin Street and Sheppard Avenue.
In an update on Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed that the boys have now been located.