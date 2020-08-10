Toronto police say missing senior has been located
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 5:06PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 10, 2020 8:00PM EDT
An elderly woman has been found after going missing earlier on Monday.
Police said earlier that the 88-year-old woman was last seen Monday at 10 a.m. in the area of Rathburn and Meadowbank roads.
Police said they were concerned for her safety as there is a heat warning in effect for Toronto.
Maximum temperatures were expected to reach between 30 and 32 Celsius today with humidex values near 41.
At around 7:15 p.m., police said the woman had been found and thanked the public for their help.