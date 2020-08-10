An elderly woman has been found after going missing earlier on Monday.

Police said earlier that the 88-year-old woman was last seen Monday at 10 a.m. in the area of Rathburn and Meadowbank roads.

Police said they were concerned for her safety as there is a heat warning in effect for Toronto.

Maximum temperatures were expected to reach between 30 and 32 Celsius today with humidex values near 41.

At around 7:15 p.m., police said the woman had been found and thanked the public for their help.