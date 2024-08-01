Five masked suspects, three of whom are teenagers, allegedly carjacked a victim in Scarborough early Thursday morning and intentionally rammed a police cruiser with a stolen vehicle as they attempted to flee, police say.

Officers from 42 Division were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East in Scarborough at 2:50 a.m. for a carjacking. Police said the five suspects were travelling in a stolen Volkwagen Tiguan before they approached the victim, who was standing near their vehicle.

The suspects assaulted the victim, police said, and made a demand for their keys. Two of the suspects then allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away from the scene as the Volkswagen followed.

It’s unclear if the victim was injured.

Police said officers quickly responded and located both stolen vehicles. When officers approached, they said the suspects entered one of the vehicles and “intentionally rammed a police vehicle.”

“The suspects exited the stolen vehicle and officers were able to arrest three of the five suspects after a short foot pursuit,” police said in a news release.

Both stolen vehicles were recovered, police added.

One 18-year-old suspect, identified by police as Miljazi Zorjani, and two 17-year-old suspects, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are charged with robbery, disguise with intent, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All three suspects were scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

Police said there is no description available for the outstanding two suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.