Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted someone after nearly striking them with their car in a parking lot in Leaside two months ago.

In a news release issued Friday, police said it happened on Feb. 11, at 2:05 p.m., in the area of Laird and Esandar drives, south of Eglinton Avenue East.

Officers said the victim was walking through a parking lot when the suspect nearly clipped them with their car, prompting a verbal argument. The suspect got out of the vehicle and then allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers add the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s, between six feet and six-foot-two, with a medium build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-coloured hat, dark jacket, and dark pants and driving a black Honda Civic.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.