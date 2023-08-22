Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly tried stealing an 81-year-old woman’s purse in May.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the incident occurred in the Christie Street and Bloor Street West area on May 30.

A man followed an elderly woman for nine TTC subway stops, from Chester Station to Christie Station, before following her home, police said.

The man allegedly attacked her and tried to steal her purse. Police said she sustained minor injuries.

The accused is described as a 20 to 30-year-old white man with red or blond hair. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, black mask, black sweater, grey jogging pants, black shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.