Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in a downtown Toronto apartment over a few days.

Toronto police were called to an apartment building in the area of George Street and Dundas Street East, just east of Jarvis Street, on Sunday.

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, officers allege a man sexually assaulted the teenage girl and refused to let her leave the apartment.

Mohamed Elkurdi, 39, of Toronto is wanted for assault, forcible confinement and assault in connection with the investigation.

Police describe Elkurdi as five-foot-seven and 160 pounds with a black beard and dark hair shaved on the sides and longer on top. They add Elkurdi is known to visit Allen Gardens and Moss Park.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and urge them to contact police.

Police ask anyone with information on Elkurdi’s whereabouts to call them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.