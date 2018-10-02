

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 33-year-old Toronto man who was last seen on Monday.

Investigators say 33-year-old Brandon McRae went missing sometime within the last 24 hours.

McRae has been described as six-foot-one with an average build and is partially bald with salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and grey track pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.