Toronto police search for missing man last seen on Monday
Police are searching for 33-year-old Brandon McRae, who went missing on Monday.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 7:00AM EDT
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 33-year-old Toronto man who was last seen on Monday.
Investigators say 33-year-old Brandon McRae went missing sometime within the last 24 hours.
McRae has been described as six-foot-one with an average build and is partially bald with salt and pepper hair.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and grey track pants.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.