Toronto police are looking for a possible victim following reports of a shoot out near the Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton Avenue East Wednesday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent.

Two people were allegedly shooting at each other, police said.

Officers said one person was reportedly struck by a bullet.

Both people got into vehicles and fled the scene, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located shell casings and a car with bullet holes at the scene.

Officers are searching for the victim in the area.

The area is closed off as police continue to investigate.