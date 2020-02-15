Toronto police search for scene after shooting victim walks into local hospital
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 15, 2020 8:38AM EST
Toronto police are trying to track down the location of a shooting overnight after a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital.
Police say a male walked into a hospital early Saturday morning with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was subsequently transported to another hospital for treatment.
Police have not been able to find the exact location of the crime scene and no information has been released on possible suspects.