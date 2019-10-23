Toronto police search for scene of shooting after gunshot victim walks into hospital
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:52AM EDT
Toronto police say they are trying to determine the scene of a shooting after a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital early Wednesday morning.
Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet been able to determine where the shooting took place.
No suspect information has been released.