Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault on Friday.

It happened at around 3:30 .m. on March 8, in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road, located just west of Birchmount Road.

Officers said a male suspect approached a woman who was sitting in her parked car when he allegedly reached inside the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the area.

Police describe the suspect was being 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-seven with short black hair and short beard, and appears to have a “lazy” right eye. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and black winter gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.