

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen motorcycle in the city’s Fort York neighbourhood late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of Fleet Street and Fort York Boulevard at around 11 p.m. after a collision involving a motorcycle.

When police arrived on scene, the driver of the motorcycle had fled.

Investigators say they later discovered that the wrecked motorcycle has been stolen.

No one was transported to hospital following the collision and police say the investigation is ongoing.